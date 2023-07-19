ATLANTIC CITY — Three 14-year-olds were arrested late last week in a string of car burglaries at a casino parking garage, police said Wednesday.

Detectives were investigating the burglary and vandalizing of three Kia vehicles parked last Thursday at Bally's Atlantic City.

The teenagers, all of whom are city residents, were seen walking near Connecticut and Wabash avenues Friday and were stopped by the detectives, police said in a news release.

The detectives identified two of the teenagers as being involved in the burglaries, police said.

One was found with a USB cable, which is commonly associated with attempts to steal Kia and Hyundai models. Another suspect was found with a screwdriver often used to turn a vehicle's ignition and break its steering column, police said.

The third teenager was caught carrying a credit card stolen from one of the burglarized vehicles, police said.

Two of the teenagers were charged with burglary, criminal mischief and possession of burglar's tools. The teenager with the stolen credit card was charged with receiving stolen property.

The teenagers were issued summonses to appear in court.

Police advise Kia and Hyundai owners to visit them for no-cost steering wheel locks to thwart car theft attempts. Those cars continue to be commonly targeted by thieves, particularly younger offenders, police said.

Certain Kia and Hyundai models manufactured between 2011 and 2022 do not have engine immobilizers that let the vehicle know that something other than a key has been inserted into the ignition. And a recent TikTok trend called the Kia Challenge, in which people hot-wire and steal Hyundais and Kias, has put 8.3 million vehicle owners at risk, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.