An Atlantic City man was sentenced to 3½ years in prison Tuesday in separate incidents in which he was found with meth and a gun, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said.

Hamid Palmer, 23, pleaded guilty in June to unlawful possession of a handgun and possession of methamphetamine.

Palmer first was charged with possessing methamphetamine after the drug was discovered in a plastic bag inside a vehicle parked at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City on May 3, 2021. Police were called to the resort to investigate a verbal altercation between Palmer and Daniel Brown, who was bitten by Palmer during a subsequent fight inside a car, the Prosecutor's Office said in a news release.

Neither Brown nor Palmer claimed responsibility for the substance, which was confirmed to be methamphetamine following lab testing.

Palmer's second case arose from shots being fired in the 400 block of N. North Carolina Avenue on April 16, 2022.

Bystanders reportedly heard about 12 shots being fired at North Carolina and Adriatic avenues. Palmer was later seen leaving the area, and police questioning him found a .38 special handgun in his possession, the Prosecutor's Office said.