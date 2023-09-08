An Atlantic City man was sentenced this week to five years in prison for an armed robbery at a grocery store nearly two years ago.
Rahmir Brown, 22, admitted in July to robbing Joe's Food Market in Pleasantville on Dec. 4, 2021. He pleaded guilty to robbery and unlawful possession of a handgun.
Prosecutors say Brown brandished a handgun inside the market on Route 9, demanding money from the store's cashier.
