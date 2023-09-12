A second defendant charged in a May 2022 Atlantic City shooting was sentenced Monday to eight years in prison, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said.
Kareem Rex, 28, of Atlantic City, pleaded guilty last month to aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and certain persons not to possess weapons. Upon release from prison, Rex will be subject to three years of parole supervision, the Prosecutor's Office said Tuesday in a news release.
Rex and 16-year-old Kareem Lamb admitted separately to their role in the shooting, which injured two people. Lamb pleaded guilty Aug. 1 to aggravated assault and pointing a firearm at another person and was sentenced to three years in prison with three years of parole supervision upon release.
Rex admitted shooting one victim multiple times. Afterward, he and Lamb ran from the scene, remaining uncaptured until tracked down by police.
