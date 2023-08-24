MAYS LANDING — An Atlantic City man faces a 10-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to first-degree attempted murder charges in connection with a 2021 shooting.

Marcus Seda, 27, admitted to firing six shots at a car in Pleasantville on Oct. 14, 2021, intending to kill the driver.

He also pleaded guilty on Wednesday to possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and aggravated assault in that case, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said Thursday in a news release.

Seda also pleaded guilty to aggravated assault for a separate shooting in Dec. 2021.

In the Oct. 14 case, Seda left his cell phone at the scene, helping detectives tie him to the crime.

He would serve his 10-year term under the No Early Release Act and be subject to five years of "intensive parole supervision" after he is released by the state Department of Corrections, the Prosecutor's Office said.

Seda is scheduled for sentencing on Oct. 4 before Atlantic County Superior Judge Pamela D'Arcy. Meanwhile, he will remain in the Atlantic County jail until his sentencing.

Seda was also charged in connection to another shooting that happened on Oct. 19, 2021, that injured a 57-year-old Atlantic City man, according to past police reports. Charges in that case were dismissed as part of the plea deal due to a lack of evidence, the Prosecutor's Office said.