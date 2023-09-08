An Atlantic City man admitted he planned to distribute cocaine stashed under a car's driver seat found last year by Galloway Township police.
Eric Malcom, 34, was caught with several ounces of the drug when police pulled him over Feb. 17, 2022. A police dog signaled to officers that the cocaine was in the vehicle.
Malcom on Friday pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said in a news release. He may serve seven years in prison as a result.
He is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 20 before Atlantic County Superior Court Judge Joseph Levin. He remains in the Atlantic County jail.
