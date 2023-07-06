ATLANTIC CITY — Two women are suing a city employee, the municipality and Mayor Marty Small Sr. over sexual harassment and forced sexual encounters they experienced starting in November while employed by the resort.

Virginia Coley and Tyyona Robinson allegedly were subject to sexual harassment by Floyd Tally, director of the city's Stop the Violence Initiative, according to lawsuits filed last month in Atlantic County Superior Court by local lawyer David Castellani.

The lawsuits say the city failed to intervene, and that it was obligated to do so under the New Jersey Law Against Discrimination.

"The city is doing its due diligence by analyzing the complaints to prepare a proper defense," city Solicitor Michael J. Perugini said in a statement Thursday. "Because this is ongoing litigation, we cannot comment any further."

Tally made sexual advances toward the women, both of whom were city employees at the time, and even forced physical relations on one, the lawsuits state. The harassment against both women allegedly began in November.

The New Jersey Department of Community Affairs, which oversees the city's government, declined to comment.

Robinson's lawsuit says harassment against Tally went as far as forced sexual intercourse. She allegedly was subject to a hostile working environment from November until March.

A phone message to Castellani was not immediately returned Thursday.

When Coley refused Tally's advances, he continually harassed her, criticizing her job performance and threatening to terminate her employment, Coley's suit states.

In Robinson's case, Tally, when she refused to have sex with him, chased her around his home "until he cornered her in his bathroom and forced sexual intercourse," the lawsuit states.

She was also forced into sexual acts with Tally around the end of March, the lawsuit states.

The city also did not follow a no-contact order between Coley and Tally established by the human resources office, the lawsuit states.

Retaliation for filing complaints against Tally's advances allegedly continued when Coley was written up for not being able to be found for work, even though she reported for her shift on time, the lawsuit states.

She was written up for her work attire, which was considered appropriate, the lawsuit states. She further was retaliated against for making complaints by being assigned new working locations without an explanation, the lawsuit states.

Coley filed a police report in January, the lawsuit states.

Robinson turned down Tally for sex in April, and when she did, Tally left her on Albany Avenue, forcing her to walk back to the Stop the Violence offices on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, threatening to fire her once she returned, the lawsuit states.

Robinson was told Tally could not fire her, only Small could, the lawsuit states. However, Castellani's lawsuit contends Small, one of Tally's "best friends," did not intervene.

After taking leave, Robinson was informed May 25 that her last day would be June 2, her lawsuit states.

The lawsuits aren't the first time Small and Tally have been named in legal proceedings together.

In 2011, both men were acquitted of voter fraud charges. Both were among 13 indicted in September 2009 on charges of disenfranchising voters and mishandling absentee and messenger ballots.

Tally was also indicted in 2007 in a blackmail scheme against former City Councilman Eugene Robinson. Tally partnered with former Council President Craig Callaway and Councilman John Schultz in the plot, orchestrating a videotape of Robinson with a prostitute to gain political leverage over Robinson, who died last year at 80.