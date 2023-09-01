An Atlantic City man admitted firing a gun into a city home last summer, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said Friday.
Jai Caesar, 19, was charged after investigators found him on surveillance cameras in the area of the damaged North Indiana Avenue home.
Caesar pleaded guilty Tuesday to unlawful possession of a firearm, the Prosecutor's Office said in a news release.
Prosecutors will recommend to Superior Court Judge W. Todd Miller that Caesar serve five years in prison with 42 months of parole ineligibility, the Prosecutor's Office said. He is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 10.
Caesar admitted shooting a round into a home Aug. 11, 2022.
Police found a bullet hole in one of the property's windows. Caesar was subsequently arrested.
