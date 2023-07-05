A 17-year-old boy was arrested Monday in Georgia and charged with murder in an Atlantic City shooting last month.
The teen also was charged with unlawful possession of a handgun and possession of a firearm for an unlawful purpose, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said Wednesday in a news release.
The teen was found at a home in South Fulton by local police, the Prosecutor's Office said. He is being held at a Georgia jail and is awaiting extradition to New Jersey.
Tamaj Bennett, 19, of Atlantic City, was shot about 3:30 a.m. June 18 in the 1400 block of Atlantic Avenue. He was brought to a local hospital, where he died, the Prosecutor's Office said. An autopsy found the cause of death to be multiple gunshot wounds.
Police and the Prosecutor's Office are still investigating.
