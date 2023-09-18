An Atlantic City man last week admitted orchestrating a fatal shooting in the resort in 2019, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office said.

Khalif Toombs, 34, conspired with Jamie Sewell Sr., 58, to shoot Lamir King with the intent to kill him, the Prosecutor’s Office said Monday in a news release. Toombs pleaded guilty Thursday before Superior Court Judge Bernard DeLury to conspiracy to commit murder.

The Prosecutor’s Office is seeking a sentence of 12 years in prison. Toombs is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 2.

Toombs was accused of hiring Sewell to kill King, 21, of Atlantic City. King was found shot to death inside a car parked in the 700 block of North Ohio Avenue.

Sewell, also of Atlantic City, previously pleaded guilty for his role in King’s death. His plea deal calls for a 10- to 20-year prison term when he is sentenced later this year, the Prosecutor’s Office said.

Toombs will stay in the Atlantic County jail until he is sentenced.

Toombs was previously sentenced to more than 11 years in prison in November 2020 for leading a drug ring, which led to the arrests of himself and 21 others. His earliest release date in that case is August 2028, according to the federal Bureau of Prisons’ inmate records.

Toombs admitted conspiring with the other members to traffic between 3 and 10 kilograms of heroin from Paterson to Atlantic City. From Jan. 1, 2017, to June 21, 2019, heroin package stamps from Toombs’ operation were linked to 48 deaths and 84 nonfatal overdoses in New Jersey.

Toombs was a 2008 Atlantic City High School graduate and former member of the boys basketball team. He was a second-team Press All-Star for the 2007-08 season. He attended and played basketball for NCAA Division I South Carolina State University from 2010 to 2013.