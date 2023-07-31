ATLANTIC CITY — A weekend accident killed a bicyclist near Montpelier and Arctic avenues, police said.
Officers were called to the scene of the accident at 11:21 a.m. Sunday. They found a 61-year-old city resident suffering from severe injuries, police said Monday in a news release.
The cyclist died at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus.
Police said the cyclist was hit by a car driven by a 22-year-old Willingboro, Burlington County, woman, who remained at the scene and was questioned by investigators.
Police did not identify the driver or the cyclist.
Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office staff are aiding in the investigation.
Anyone with information can call police at 609-347-5744. Tips also can be texted to tip411 (847411), beginning messages with "ACPD."
