An Atlantic City man pleaded guilty Monday to charges stemming from a traffic stop in which a loaded handgun and crack cocaine were found inside a car.
Khalif Chambers intended to distribute the drugs he had when he was stopped Jan. 6, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said Tuesday in a news release.
Chambers, 20, pleaded guilty before Superior Court Judge Donna M. Taylor to unlawful possession of a handgun and possession of cocaine with intent to distribute. His plea deal calls for a term of seven years in prison with 3½ years of parole ineligibility, the Prosecutor's Office said.
The defense unsuccessfully requested that Chambers be released until he is sentenced Oct. 23, the Prosecutor's Office said. He is being held in the Atlantic County jail.
Chambers was a passenger in a vehicle pulled over for obstructing traffic. A police dog led officers to search the vehicle. The gun was found under Chambers' seat.
People are also reading…
During the search, police found Chambers was in possession of about an ounce of crack cocaine and cash.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.