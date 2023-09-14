EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Shouting air passengers prompted a police response to Atlantic City International Airport on Wednesday morning, State Police said.
Troopers were sent to the airport's Gate 8 about 10 a.m. for a verbal dispute between travelers, Sgt. Philip Curry said Thursday.
Three travelers were involved in an argument on a plane docked at the airport, Curry said. The involved parties left the plane and entered the terminal at 10:07 a.m., he said.
After the fight ended, those involved left the scene without further escalation, Curry said.
The dispute did not grow into a physical altercation.
No flights were delayed because of the dispute, said Kimberly Testa, spokesperson for the South Jersey Transportation Authority, which manages the airport. No planes were evacuated either, she said.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.