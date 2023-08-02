Two Galloway Township men who were arrested last year after police found a safe filled with drugs and handguns inside a residence pleaded guilty to weapons and drug offenses Monday, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said.

Ibin Ingrum, 19, and Robert Gunter, 40, pleaded guilty before Superior Court Judge Donna M. Taylor to possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute. Ingrum additionally pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a community gun, the Prosecutor's Office said Wednesday in a news release.

Prosecutors recommended Ingrum serve seven years in prison, subject to 42 months of parole ineligibility. They recommended 10 years in prison, with four years of parole ineligibility, for Gunter.

Police executed a residential search warrant in Galloway in July 2022, finding a safe in an upstairs bedroom with a mixture of over 3 ounces of fluorofentanyl, despropionyl fluorofentanyl, fluorophenethyl 4-ANPP and xylazine, the Prosecutor's Office said. They also found 10 packaged wax folds that contained a mixture of fluorofentanyl, fentanyl, phenethyl 4-ANPP and xylazine; a baggie containing about an ounce of methamphetamine; two digital scales; and documents with Ingrum's and Gunter's names on them inside the safe.

Additionally, two handguns, ammunition and extended-capacity magazines were found in the upstairs and attic area of the residence, the Prosecutor's Office said.

Ingrum and Gunter are scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 11. They will remain in the Atlantic County jail until then.