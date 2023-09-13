Five Atlantic County residents were indicted Wednesday as part of a local drug ring, the county Prosecutor's Office said.

Marlow Guerrier, 34, of Somers Point, and four codefendents were part of a 28-count indictment in connection to drug distribution activities throughout the county, the Prosecutor's Office said in a news release.

Also charged were Holli Carter, 39, of Galloway Township; Tiahana Jordan, 34, of Somers Point; Richelle Hall, 54, of Egg Harbor Township; and Kaleem Boone, 35, of Egg Harbor Township.

Investigators determined Guerrier, who works as a barber in Pleasantville, used multiple residences throughout the county as stash houses, where he stored drugs, guns and proceeds from drug sales.

On June 22, authorities seized $90,590 in cash, two automated money counters, three semi-automatic handguns, three large-capacity ammunition magazines, hollow-nose ammunition, narcotics packaging materials, cocaine and fentanyl, the Prosecutor's Office said.

Guerrier was charged with maintaining a narcotics production facility, conspiracy to maintain a narcotics production facility, two counts of possession of cocaine, three counts of possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, two counts of conspiracy to distribute cocaine, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute within 500 feet of a public housing facility, three counts of possession of a handgun while committing a narcotics crime, three counts of conspiracy to possess a handgun while committing a narcotics crime, three counts of possession of a large-capacity ammunition magazine, three counts of possession of hollow point ammunition, money laundering, conspiracy to commit money laundering, endangering a child and three counts of certain person not to possess firearms.

Carter was charged with maintaining a narcotics production facility, conspiracy to maintain a narcotics production facility, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, conspiracy to distribute cocaine, two counts of possession of a handgun while committing a narcotics crime, two counts of conspiracy to possess a handgun while committing a narcotics crime, two counts of possession of a large-capacity ammunition magazine, two counts of possession of hollow-point ammunition and two counts of certain person not to possess firearms.

Jordan was charged with possession of cocaine, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, conspiracy to distribute cocaine, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute within 500 feet of a public housing facility, possession of a handgun while committing a narcotics crime, conspiracy to possess a handgun while committing a narcotics crime, possession of a large-capacity ammunition magazine, possession of hollow-point ammunition, money laundering, conspiracy to commit money laundering and endangering a child.

Hall was charged with possession of fentanyl, possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute and conspiracy to distribute fentanyl.

Boone was charged with possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute and conspiracy to distribute fentanyl.

Guerrier and Carter are being held in the Atlantic County jail. The other three were released on summonses pending court.