With the consolidated county court beginning to come apart, its supporters are weighing in on next steps and hoping an amendment to state law can cut court costs and stem the tide of departures.

Northfield became the second municipality to exit the Atlantic County Central Municipal Court last week and for the Joint Municipal Court of Hammonton, joining Hamilton Township which left in May. Leaders from those municipalities have cited net revenue for the court falling short of the expectations that had been set when they joined the central court in 2021.

Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson spoke on the condition of the central court Wednesday. While he maintained the court had been beneficial to most municipalities and would continue to beneficial, Levinson encouraged individual local governments to determine whether remaining in the court was best for their taxpayers and residents.

“We believe the best way to go is the consolidated court,” Levinson said. “It’s up to the municipalities to decide where they want to go with it…I don’t rule by decree. I’m the county executive, not an emperor.”

Northfield City Councilman Brian Smith said Friday that he and his colleagues had been hopeful about the prospects of voting to join the county central court in 2021. The city, he said, had previously been approached by Hammonton about the possibility of joining its joint court, but was optimistic about the future of the county court.

Before joining the central court, Northfield had been in a joint court with Linwood.

“We wanted to give the county court a shot,” Smith said. “We found that we weren’t realizing the savings that we had been expecting.”

Smith said the agreement with Linwood had been costing Northfield $150,000 per year. After joining the Atlantic County Central Municipal Court, Smith said that the city found those figures little changed. Gross revenue under both scenarios had been negligible. And with municipalities leaving the court, including large ones like Hamilton Township, Smith said he anticipated the situation with the central court only growing more costly for a small city such as Northfield.

Hammonton has not yet responded to a request for comment.

Levinson said the court had been able to produce significant advantage to most participating municipalities over the systems they had in place prior. He did acknowledge Northfield to be “a special case,” as its previous agreement with Linwood had proven to be “a pretty good deal.”

The county executive said that much of the difficulty that the central court had encountered was a function of its hyper-extended jurisdiction. Under the 2021 state law that created the pilot program for consolidated county courts, all municipal legal matters arising from State Police complaints are heard in the qualifying regional court, regardless of where those matters took place. In Atlantic County, this clause has required that the central court hear State Police cases arising in its 10 member municipalities, as well as those originating in the 13 municipalities that have not joined the central court.

Levinson called attention to the matter in a May 24 letter to Atlantic County’s delegation to the state Legislature; the Atlantic and Cape May County vicinage Superior Court Judge Michael Blee; and the Board of Atlantic County Commissioners.

In his letter, Levinson called the arrangement for State Police matters a “glaring anomaly” that encumbered the central court with “an unmanageable and inequitable burden,” while unfairly benefiting municipalities that did not join in consolidation efforts His letter indicates that 9,876 court filings that the central court adjudicated in 2022 stemmed from State Police cases arose in the 13 non-participating municipalities alone.

“One cannot imagine this was the intent or goal of this shared service consolidation,” Levinson said in the Mary 24 letter.

Levinson contrasted the State Police caseload of the county Central Municipal Court with that handled by the Hammonton Joint Municipal Court. In 2022, there were 4,884 State Police matters arising within the municipal limits of the members of the Hammonton court. Only 114 of those cases were heard in the Hammonton court, with the vast majority of the remainder referred to the Atlantic County Central Municipal Court.

The Atlantic County Central Municipal Court, founded in 2022 and based at the old court house in Mays Landing, replaced the local courts of each of its participating municipalities. Its supporters from the county said the court was meant to improve efficiency, thereby reducing costs and better connecting defendants with social services. Ten municipalities — Corbin City, Egg Harbor Township, Estell Manor, Galloway Township, Linwood, Port Republic, Ventnor, Weymouth Township, Hamilton Township and Northfield — decided to join the court.

The creation of the Central Municipal Court was facilitated by a pilot program launched by Gov. Phil Murphy in 2021 with the intent of making court proceedings more efficient. Ten counties participating in the pilot program— five in North Jersey and five in South Jersey, including Atlantic County — could create their own central courts for municipal-level litigation. The Central Municipal Court of Atlantic County was the first of its kind in the state.

Levinson said he had been a proponent of other attempted consolidation efforts in Atlantic County that failed to launch or otherwise faltered once they did. He cited an effort in the mid-2010s to create a consolidated county emergency dispatch service and also mentioned that there has been a steadfast refusal to among officials to consider consolidating school districts.

The local recalcitrance towards consolidation efforts was rooted in New Jersey’s home-rule culture, Levinson said, with jealous municipal official resenting county encroachments on their local authority.

“It (consolidation) is not something that comes naturally to the municipalities,” Levinson said. “New Jersey is a home-rule state and that’s where the difference is…people don’t like change and this (the county Central Municipal Court) is a major change.”

In 2021, several local officials did raise concerns about the viability of the consolidation and how the loss of a more localized court could impact municipal justice. Numbering among officials with concerns were Don Purdy, now the Atlantic County Republican Party chair; and William Reynolds, now Atlantic County prosecutor.

The Hammonton Joint Municipal Court, located at 100 Central Ave. in Hammonton, currently includes Buena Vista, Egg Harbor City, Folsom and Mullica Township as members, alongside the eponymous town of Hamnonton. The expanded court, with Hamilton Township and Northfield as members, would launch at the start of 2024.

The Northfield ordinance defines the jurisdiction of the Hammonton Joint Municipal Court to be coextensive with the jurisdiction of its member municipalities.

Hammonton is responsible for arranging for the maintenance of facilities; and the provision and payment of court personnel, including judges, prosecutors and public defenders. Cases arising from Northfield must generate at minimum $25,000 each year for the Hammonton court. If revenues from Northfield cases fall below $25,000, then the city of Northfield must pay Hammonton the balance of the $25,000 owed. Revenue generated from Northfield cases in excess of $25,000 are to be shared evenly between Northfield and Hammonton.

Summonses, warrants and other municipal judicial matters occurring within Northfield city limits will thus generally be adjudicated in Hammonton. There are exceptions, per the ordinance, for matters in Northfield arising from complaints issued by the State Police, county enforcement agencies or other non-municipal agencies. Under state law, such matters are referred to regional municipal courts established as part of the state pilot program – in this case, the Atlantic County Central Municipal Court.

Northfield’s arrangement with Hammonton lasts for a decade, ending in 2034. Except for the first two years of the agreement, either municipality can opt to end the arrangement at the end of the calendar year, provided they give 180 days’ notice.

Smith said he had “the highest of hopes” for the county central court in 2021 and was still hopeful that it could succeed. But with pressure from high inflation and other costs weighing on city finances, Smith said new cost-saving efforts, such as the partnership with Hammonton were sorely needed.

“The offer from Hammonton was significant and would benefit the taxpayers of Northfield,” Smith said. “We don’t have the luxury of waiting and seeing and hoping.”

The Hamilton Township Committee was the first municipality to exit the Atlantic County Central Municipal Court, voting on May 1 to leave in favor of Hammonton. In advance of the vote, Hamilton Township officials said they expected the new arrangement to give the township a significant financial advantage. While cost-savings for Hamilton Township at the central court actually exceeded expectations, gross revenues saw a dramatic drop.

Hamilton Township Mayor Carl Pitale has also criticized the pace of court proceedings under county consolidation. He said the court was too loath to issue bench warrants for urgent or recurring matters and descried proceedings as one that “have no teeth.”

Atlantic County, while noting the cut in costs, has previously acknowledged shortcomings in revenue. A statement from the county issued shortly before the Hamilton Township vote on May 1 blamed New Jersey’s criminal justice reforms for disrupting critical judicial revenue streams. The county cited the “mass dismissal” of cases and owed fines under newly created state court procedures; regulations barring municipal courts from suspending drivers licenses; and the legalization of marijuana, as reforms making the administration of justice less profitable.

Atlantic County also noted that court regulations had restricted when bench warrants can be issued for failure to appear and when automated notices could be sent for delinquent payments, slowing proceedings.

These problems, the earlier county statement said, would eventually bring challenges to any court across the state, including the Joint Municipal Court of Hammonton.

Smith, of Northfield, acknowledged that the pressure created by statewide justice reforms, of which he said he was skeptical as he was a “law-and-order” person. He referred comment to Hammonton about how the joint court planned to navigate the new judicial landscape.

“I think that’s a concern for courts across the states,” Smith said.

There is the chance that exits from the Atlantic County Central Municipal Court could domino going forward. The Ventnor City Commission issued a resolution in June giving its six-month notice to leave the central court, with some officials suggesting joining a central court with Brigantine. While officials said they had discussed the matter for some time, Ventnor City Administrator Tom Ciccarone said the city was “not locked in” to the decision to leave by the resolution and could later opt to remain in the court.

Other cities also seem to be exploring the possibility of smaller consolidation efforts. Atlantic City officials have announced that they were interested in creating a joint court with Pleasantville. When contacted by The Press of Atlantic City, Pleasantville officials said they were still exploring the feasibility of such a proposal.

“The future of the court, I don’t know,” Levinson said. “All I can do is propose it, put it before them and let the chips fall where they may.”