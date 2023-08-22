ATLANTIC CITY — Two city teens were arrested Friday after the stolen Kia Rio they were fleeing officers in overheated, police said.

The teens, both of whom were 14, were each charged with receiving stolen property, possession of burglar tools, resisting arrest, obstruction of justice, conspiracy and criminal mischief. The driver was additionally charged with eluding, while the passenger was additionally charged with joyriding.

At 2:20 p.m. Friday, officers saw the Kia, which had been reported stolen earlier in the day, traveling in the 1200 block of Drexel Avenue, police said Tuesday in a news release.

The officers tried to conduct a motor vehicle stop when the Kia sped off, eventually leading officers westbound on Route 30, police said.

Police stopped the pursuit after the Kia left Atlantic City, but the car was seen slowing down. Shortly after, officers learned the vehicle had a history of overheating if driven at certain speeds, police said.

The two teens left the car while it was still moving, and the vehicle drifted off the road, causing minor damage, police said.

The driver, who had an active warrant for his arrest, was found with four USB cables and two screwdrivers, which are common tools used to steal certain Hyundai and Kia vehicles, police said. The passenger also had a screwdriver on him.

The driver was sent to the Harborfields Juvenile Detention Center in Egg Harbor City. The passenger was released to his parents pending court.

