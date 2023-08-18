ATLANTIC CITY — A 16-year-old city boy is accused of stabbing another teenager to death in an apartment Wednesday on Caspian Avenue, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said.
The teenager, identified as "T.C.," is charged with murder, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose. He is being held at an undisclosed New Jersey youth detention center.
The victim, 16, died at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, after being stabbed in the chest, the Prosecutor's Office said Friday in a news release.
Police and the Prosecutor's Office are investigating.
