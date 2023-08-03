ATLANTIC CITY — A Philadelphia man was wounded in a shooting Wednesday afternoon, police said.
At 3:44 p.m., officers responded to the 600 block of Pennsylvania Avenue for a gunshot alert. There they found a 39-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound, police said Thursday in a news release.
He was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, with injuries police said were not life threatening.
Police are investigating. Anyone with additional information can call 609-347-5766 or submit an anonymous tip to tip411 (847411), beginning the text with ACPD.
