An Atlantic City man and a teen admitted participating in a shooting last year, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said Wednesday.

Kareem Rex, 28, pleaded guilty Monday before Superior Court Judge Donna M. Taylor to aggravated assault, possession of a handgun for an unlawful purpose and certain persons not to possess weapons.

The state recommended Rex serve an aggregate sentence of eight years in prison, followed by parole supervision for three years after his release.

He will stay at the county jail until he's scheduled to appear for sentencing Sept. 11.

Rex's 16-year-old co-defendant, whom the Prosecutor's Office identified as K.L., pleaded guilty Tuesday to aggravated assault and pointing a firearm at another person.

K.L. was sentenced as an adult and will have to serve three years in prison, in addition to three years of parole supervision, the Prosecutor's Office said in a news release.

The two participated in an early morning shooting in May 2022 that resulted in two victims.

Rex admitted firing a handgun at a victim who was shot several times and required medical treatment, the Prosecutor's Office said. After the shooting, he ran with K.L. and remained at large until police eventually arrested them.