ATLANTIC CITY — An attorney representing the resort and Mayor Marty Small Sr. has filed a motion to have both removed as defendants in a pair of lawsuits accusing a city employee of sexual harassment.

Attorney Tracy L. Riley filed the motion in Atlantic County Superior Court.

Virginia Coley and Tyyona Robinson were allegedly subject to sexual harassment by Floyd Tally while they were city employees, allegations brought by local attorney David Castellani in late June. At the time of his alleged actions, Tally was director of the city's Stop the Violence Initiative.

Atlantic County Superior Court Judge Sarah B. Johnson is expected to rule on Small's dismissal motion Oct. 6, according to state court records.

The lawsuits say the city failed to intervene and that it was obligated to do so under the New Jersey Law Against Discrimination. They both accuse Small of not intervening.

Atlantic City anti-violence leader named in sexual harassment suits Two women allege in separate lawsuits filed by the same lawyer that they were subject to sexual harassment by an Atlantic City employee known for his role in a blackmailing scheme against a former politician.

Riley, however, said in court filings last week that the claims against Small must be dismissed because the women did not bring forth allegations that he "knowingly gave substantial assistance or encouragement to the unlawful conduct."

The city also denies wrongdoing in both cases, seeking a judgment dismissing it from the lawsuits, according to a separate filing from Riley.

The city is demanding the women preserve electronic information pertaining to their cause of action.

Robinson alleges harassment against Tally went as far as forced sexual intercourse. She allegedly was subject to a hostile working environment from November until March. Coley accuses Tally of making sexual advances against her, criticizing her job performance and threatening to end her employment.