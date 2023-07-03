ATLANTIC CITY — A Philadelphia man was arrested Sunday after multiple people accused him of touching women and girls in the ocean, police said.

At 5:11 p.m., Officers Deborah Gilmore and Marquez Jones responded to the New Hampshire Avenue beach in reference to a man inappropriately touching several teenagers. The officers arrived to find Rojer Gomez had been detained by Beach Patrol Capt. Jamie Torres, police said Monday in a news release.

Numerous witnesses and victims said they were touched or observed Gomez touching teenage girls or women while they were in the ocean, police said. Three victims, ages 16, 16 and 15, reported that Gomez swam near them, and when a wave approached, he went underwater and touched them on their inner thigh or buttocks.

Gomez, 29, of Philadelphia, was charged with three counts of endangering the welfare of a child, aggravated criminal sexual contact and two counts of criminal sexual contact. He was sent to the Atlantic County jail.

Based on the investigation at the scene, police believe there could be more victims. Anyone with additional information can call police at 609-347-5766 or text tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD.