ATLANTIC CITY — Police are asking for information about a shooting that injured a man Saturday afternoon.
At around 2:58 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the area of Indiana and Hummock avenues for a man who was shot. Sgt. Mohammad Kaiser found the man and applied a tourniquet while waiting for medical personnel.
The victim was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division, to be treated for a non-life-threatening injury.
ACPD's Violent Crimes Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call 609-347-5766 or send an anonymous text to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD.
Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184
Twitter: @ACPress_Russo
