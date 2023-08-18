ATLANTIC CITY — Three Atlantic County men were caught in a drug deal and found with a combination of narcotics upon their arrests Thursday, police said.

John Adams, 55, and Bashon Simon Sr., 49, both city residents, and Daryus Gandy, 29, of Egg Harbor City, were observed by police near the 1600 block of Atlantic Avenue. Gandy and Simon sold drugs to Adams, police said Friday in a news release.

After seeing the exchange, police approached the men, finding Gandy in possession of a loaded handgun, 82 bags of heroin and prescription pills. Adams had an active warrant for his arrest, police said.

Meanwhile, Simon was apprehended after leaving the scene. He, too, was found in possession of heroin, held in four bags, as well as 9 grams of crack cocaine packaged for sale.

Gandy and Simon were each charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession with intent to distribute, possession with intent to distribute within 500 feet of a public zone and loitering to distribute drugs.

Gandy was separately charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon while committing a drug offense and certain persons not to possess weapons.

Adams was charged with loitering to obtain drugs.

Gandy and Adams were sent to the Atlantic County jail, while Simon was released on a summons pending court.