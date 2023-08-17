ATLANTIC CITY — Officers arrested a city man after he chased and threatened another man with a gun, police said Thursday.
Ruben Flores, 31, was charged with aggravated assault and unlawful possession of a weapon. He was sent to the Atlantic County jail.
Police responded to Albany and Winchester avenues about 2 a.m. Wednesday. The victim, a 25-year-old man from Willingboro, Burlington County, was involved in a verbal altercation with Flores. Flores left the area momentarily and returned with a handgun and began to chase the victim, police said in a news release.
The victim jumped a fence and sustained minor injuries. He was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus.
Flores retreated into a building in the 300 block of Albany Avenue. Officers established a perimeter around the building, and the department’s Emergency Response Team responded.
People are also reading…
After several hours of attempting to have Flores exit the building, SWAT officers entered the building and took Flores into custody, police said.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.