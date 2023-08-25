ATLANTIC CITY — Two city teens were arrested after they assaulted a woman and stole her vehicle in a casino parking garage, police said.

At around 3:41 a.m. Tuesday, officers responded to Tropicana Atlantic City for a robbery. Police learned that two suspects, only described as 16-year-old boys because they are minors, assaulted a woman and stole her pocketbook, which included keys to her vehicle.

The teens found the vehicle in the parking garage and stole it, police said.

The woman sustained a minor injury during the assault, police said. Tropicana security provided police with photos of the teens through surveillance.

On Wednesday, Officer George Mancuso located the stolen vehicle in the area of Trenton and Boulevard Avenues. While waiting for a tow truck, the officers on scene saw a group of males watching them. Officers approached the group, and one of the boys was arrested after police reviewed the surveillance photos. The other teen was arrested after he was spotted in the area observing police activity.

Both teens were charged with robbery, conspiracy, theft and simple assault. They are being lodged at the Essex County Juvenile Detention Facility.