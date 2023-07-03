ATLANTIC CITY — Police arrested a man with a gun Sunday after acting on a citizen tip.
At 9:30 p.m., Detective Christopher Dodson received information regarding a man in the beach block of California Avenue who was in possession of a handgun, police said Monday in a news release.
Dodson, Detectives Aaron Jones and Eric Evans, and Officer Brandon Bower found Quadry Wise. As they approached him, Wise ran. Police said they arrested Wise as he attempted to jump a fence.
Police said they found a handgun in Wise’s pants, as well as 58 grams of marijuana that was packaged for distribution.
Wise, 29, of Washington Township, was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon while committing a drug offense, possession of hollow-point ammunition, possession of a large-capacity magazine, certain person not to possess a weapon, obstruction of justice, resisting arrest, possession with intent to distribute, possession with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school zone, possession with intent to distribute within 500 feet of a public zone and possession of drug paraphernalia.
He was sent to the Atlantic County jail.
