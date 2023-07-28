ATLANTIC CITY — Four men were caught dismantling a stolen car from Pennsylvania and were found to have a handgun and drugs in their possession, police said Friday.

Jervone Brooks, 21, Trevor Brown, 34, and Abdul Ingram-Hopewell, 29, all of Atlantic City, and Antonio Ellis, 26, of Egg Harbor Township, were arrested Tuesday morning.

At 10:59 a.m., Detectives Aaron Jones and Ivayla Ivanov received information about a stolen vehicle in the rear of the 900 block of Atlantic Avenue. The vehicle, a Dodge, was reported stolen from Delaware County, Pennsylvania.

When detectives arrived, they saw the four men occupying and dismantling the Dodge with mechanical tools, police said.

During the investigation, police found a satchel containing a handgun loaded with hollow-point ammunition along with Brooks' identification. Surveillance footage showed Brown, Brooks and Ellis arriving at the lot in the Dodge, and Ingram-Hopewell arriving in a separate vehicle, police said in a news release.

K-9 Officer Jesse Oliver-Logan and his K-9 partner, Gee, who is trained in narcotic detection, located drugs in Ingram-Hopewell's vehicle. Officers recovered 17 bags of heroin concealed in a child's car seat, police said. Detectives also found seven key fobs belonging to unknown vehicles, either in the possession of the arrested individuals or within the tools that were used to dismantle the Dodge.

All four men were charged with receiving stolen property, theft, unlawful taking of means of conveyance and possession of burglar's tools.

Brooks was additionally charged with unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of hollow-point ammunition. Ingram-Hopewell was additionally charged with two counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance and two counts of possession with intent to distribute.

Brooks, Brown and Ingram-Hopewell were sent to the Atlantic County jail, and Ellis was released on a summons pending court.