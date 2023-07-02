Three men were arrested on drug charges in Atlantic City on Thursday.

According to an Atlantic City Police Department release, Detectives Christopher Dodson, Eric Evans, Alberto Valles and Kevin Perez, under the supervision of Sergeant Darrin Lorady, were conducting surveillance in areas that had been the subject of frequent complaints by residents and businesses.

Police were on the 500 block of New York Avenue when at 9:49 p.m. they saw Syhier Young clutching a handgun in his waistband.

As the detectives approached him, Young immediately turned and began to walk away. The detectives soon saw him throw the gun and flee, police said. After a short pursuit, they arrested Young and recovered a loaded handgun. Young also was in possession of a small amount of cocaine, the release said.

Earlier, at 8:19 p.m., the detectives observed Anthony Savage and Kassandra Beebe engaging in the distribution of cocaine from the front porch of an apartment in the first block of south Iowa Avenue, the release said. Detectives saw Savage holding cocaine and converged on him, police said.

Savage dropped the cocaine after seeing the police, the release said. He was arrested, and cocaine was recovered. Beebe had entered the building but returned and was found to be in possession of several drugs, police said.

A search warrant was later served at Beebe’s residence in that same apartment building. Detectives recovered more than 24 grams of methamphetamine, 52 bags of heroin, three grams of cocaine, and prescription pills, the release said.

Beebe, 33, of Atlantic City was charged with possession of CDS (four counts), possession of CDS with intent to distribute (four counts), possession of CDS with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school zone (four counts), possession of CDS paraphernalia, and loitering to distribute CDS.

Savage, 38, of Pleasantville, was charged with possession of CDS and possession of CDS with intent to distribute.

Beebe and Savage were released on a summons with a future court date.

Young, 19, of Atlantic City, was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of CDS, possession of CDS with intent to distribute, possess of CDS with intent to distribute within 500 feet of a public zone, possession of a weapon while committing a CDS offense, obstruction of justice, and resisting arrest. He was remanded to the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

Anyone with information about the distribution of narcotics is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department Special Investigations Section at 609-347-5858 or submit a text anonymously to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD.