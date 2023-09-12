A 35-year-old Atlantic City resident was sentenced to 70 years in prison Monday in the killing of a 10-year-old at a Pleasantville High School football playoff game in 2019, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said.

Alvin Wyatt was found guilty in July of murder and other charges in the shooting death of Micah "Dew" Tennant on Nov. 15, 2019, during Pleasantville's game against Camden. The shooting also injured two others.

Gunshots erupted from the home bleachers, sending the crowd running for cover. The game was postponed, though it was later finished at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, the home of the Eagles.

Tennant, a bystander, was struck by gunfire and died five days later from his injuries.

The shooting also hurt an unnamed 15-year-old and 31-year-old Ibn Abdullah, who suffered permanent, debilitating injuries.

Prosecutors say Abdullah was Wyatt's intended target.

Four other people were arrested after the shooting.

Shaheed Dixon, 27, of Atlantic City; Michael Mack, 27, of Atlantic City; Vance Golden, 26, of Pleasantville; and Tyrell Dorn, 28, of Atlantic City, fled the football field in a car, driving toward Atlantic City while being chased by Absecon police, who saw one of the passengers toss a gun from the vehicle.

Atlantic City man found guilty of murder in 2019 Pleasantville football game shooting An Atlantic City man on trial for killing a 10-year-old boy during a high school football game in 2019 was convicted Thursday.

The group was arrested after the car stopped at Ohio and Gramercy avenues in Atlantic City.

Dorn became the first defendant to be sentenced in the case Aug. 20, 2020, receiving seven years in prison after pleading guilty to possession of a weapon by a convicted person. He is in South Woods State Prison in Bridgeton, where he will be eligible for parole in December 2024, Department of Corrections records show.

Dixon was sentenced in 2020 for eluding. He was released from prison in 2022, according to Department of Corrections records.

Mack and Golden both had charges against them dropped.

Atlantic City renamed Duane E. Harris Memorial Field in Tennant's honor. The city also placed a historical marker in Tennant's memory on Virginia Avenue, outside the family's daycare center.

His family said the Uptown Complex School student was a talented young DJ and played football for the Atlantic City Dolphins youth team.

Tennant's family also filed civil suits after his death. One case, citing poor safety preparations by school officials, was given a discovery deadline extension of March 1, 2024, after a status hearing last month, according to court records. Another claim has since been closed.