A Somers Point man was sentenced to 54 years in prison Wednesday for a murder that happened during a home invasion in Atlantic City in 2020, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said.

Oshshakkur Derrick, 27, was convicted in June of felony murder, armed robbery, kidnapping, conspiracy to commit robbery, conspiracy to commit kidnapping, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm for an unlawful purpose. He received 45 years for felony murder and nine years for aggravated assault from Atlantic County Superior Court Judge Donna M. Taylor.

The conviction stems from a home invasion in the 100 block of North Pennsylvania Avenue on Nov. 22, 2020, in which Derrick and another unidentified male broke into a house and attempted to rob it, the Prosecutor's Office said Thursday in a news release.

During the robbery, the pair found a man and a woman in the home, the Prosecutor's Office said. The male victim, Jose Ortiz, 36, of Egg Harbor Township, was shot in the chest and ultimately died of his injuries. The female victim woke up to a firearm being pointed in her face, was tied up and hit with a firearm.

Derrick and his unidentified male accomplice told the female victim they would shoot her if she didn't tell them where the money was, the Prosecutor's Office said.

After placing the woman in a closet, the men left. She freed herself and called police.