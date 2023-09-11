An Atlantic City woman admitted Friday that she paid a teenager $5,000 to attempt to kill someone in 2019, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said.

Rashanah Camper, 29, pleaded guilty to attempted murder and endangering the welfare of a child. Her plea agreement recommends an eight-year prison sentence, the Prosecutor's Office said Monday in a news release.

Sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 19.

On April 24, 2019, Camper hired then 16-year-old Naim T. Madison to shoot the female victim, identified as D.M., near Atlantic and Tennessee avenues in Atlantic City.

Camper provided Madison with the handgun used in the shooting and drove him around the city until they located the 25-year-old victim.

Camper then pointed the victim out and told Madison to “shoot.” Madison exited the vehicle and shot D.M. multiple times in the upper torso.

D.M. was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus. She suffered a collapsed lung but survived, the Prosecutor's Office said.

Madison was arrested in June 2019. He was waived up to adult court and has pleaded guilty to attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder. His plea agreement calls for a prison sentence of seven years, the Prosecutor's Office said. His sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 11.

Camper was arrested in September 2019 in Philadelphia. She had another unrelated case for possessing and distributing drugs while she was out on pretrial release pending the outcome of the attempted murder case, the Prosecutor's Office said. She pleaded guilty in that case and will serve five years to run concurrent to the other charges.