An Atlantic City man Wednesday admitted carrying a stolen gun without a permit at the time he was arrested last year, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said.
Rakiy Newsome, 20, pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a handgun without a permit, the Prosecutor's Office said Thursday in a news release.
In exchange for Newsome's plea, prosecutors will recommend a three-year prison term, with one year of parole ineligibility, when Atlantic County Superior Court Judge Bernard DeLury sentences him Sept. 28.
Atlantic City police arrested Newsome April 22, 2022, on a matter unrelated to his charges. While officers searched him during his arrest, Newsome told them he was carrying a gun, found to be a Springfield Model XD-40 handgun, the Prosecutor's Office said.
The gun was reported stolen out of Lexington, South Carolina, and had an illegal 16-round magazine loaded with hollow-point ammunition, the Prosecutor's Office said.
