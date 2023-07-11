A judge sentenced an Atlantic City man to five years in prison for shooting a victim in the leg in January, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said.
Ivan Tintigan, 19, was sentenced Monday by Superior Court Judge Donna Taylor as part of a plea deal for aggravated assault and possession of a firearm for an unlawful purpose, the Prosecutor's Office said in a news release.
Tintigan also will be subject to parole supervision for three years upon release.
Tintigan pleaded guilty to shooting his victim, identified only as "A.S.," in the lower leg Jan. 13. He shot twice, but only one bullet hit the victim.
Investigators relied on surveillance footage, witnesses and cellphone tower records to identify Tintigan as the shooter.
Prosecutors said Tintigan, after seeing his victim in public, returned home, disguising and arming himself before the shooting.
