An Atlantic City man on Wednesday admitted carrying a handgun equipped with a laser sight and 16-round magazine, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said.
Prosecutors are expected to request a five-year prison term, with 3½ years of parole ineligibility, for Nasir Morgan, 19, who pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a handgun, the Prosecutor's Office said Thursday in a news release.
Morgan is scheduled for sentencing Sept. 26 before Atlantic County Superior Court Judge W. Todd Miller.
Morgan was caught Feb. 15 carrying the gun, the Prosecutor's Office said. He tried hiding behind a trash bin but surrendered to Atlantic City police.
While searching Morgan, police found the gun, which he did not lawfully own nor have a permit to carry, the Prosecutor's Office said. Morgan also was found carrying about 70 wax folds of fentanyl-laced heroin and $408 in cash.
