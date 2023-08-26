ATLANTIC CITY — A city man wanted in a stabbing that occurred last week has been arrested, police announced Saturday.
Anthony Mincey, 32, was arrested Tuesday and charged with aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, certain person not to possess a weapon and possession of CDS.
The victim, only identified as s 29-year-old man from Cape May, was stabbed on the 2500 block of Pacific Avenue on Aug. 16, police said. He was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, with serious injuries.
Following an investigation, criminal charges were filed against Mincey. At 9:26 a.m. Tuesday, Officer Anthony Abrams received information that Mincey was in the area of the 330 block of the Boardwalk. Officer James Eckert followed the information, located Mincey and arrested him. Mincey was found to be in possession of a knife, 61 bags of heroin and cocaine.
Mincey is being lodged at Atlantic County jail.
