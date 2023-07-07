ATLANTIC CITY — A city man was arrested and two handguns were recovered after he pointed a firearm at a woman Thursday, police said.

Troy Williams, 45, was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, aggravated assault, terroristic threts, certain person not to posses a weapon and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

At 1:52 p.m., police responded to the 300 block of Rosemont Place in reference to a woman being held against her will and a suspect armed with a handgun. Police were also told Williams was having a mental health episode, police said Friday in a news release.

Shortly after police arrived, the woman ran out of the residence, police said. Officers surrounded the residence to contact Williams. Williams exited the home onto a balcony, where Officer Jonathan Walsh engaged in conversation with him. Williams agreed to leave the residence, surrendered and was taken into custody.

Williams was found to be in possession of cocaine, police said. During the argument, it was learned he pointed a gun at the victim during an argument. A search warrant resulted in the recovery of two handguns.

Williams is being held at the Atlantic County jail.