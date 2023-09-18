ATLANTIC CITY — Police arrested a city woman Friday after a casino security officer noticed she had a gun.
At 9:13 p.m., Officers Bao Pham, Brandon Jackson and Kyle Riordan were on foot patrol when they were stopped by members of the Ocean Casino Resort security team, who told them a woman had entered a cab in the valet area with a handgun, police said Monday in a news release.
The officers stopped the cab and detained the woman, Jadairah James. After speaking with James, officers found a loaded handgun, 68 individual bags of heroin and additional ammunition in the rear of the cab, police said.
James, 27, was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a defaced firearm, possession of a weapon while committing a drug offense, possession of hollow-point ammunition, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession with intent to distribute and possession with intent to distribute within 500 feet of a public zone. She was sent to the Atlantic County jail.
