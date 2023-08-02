An Atlantic City man admitted carrying a gun and drugs when he was arrested last year, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said.
Elijah Harris, 24, pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a handgun while engaged in drug distribution conduct. The state recommended five years in prison with 42 months of parole ineligibility in exchange for his plea, the Prosecutor's Office said Wednesday in a news release.
Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 11.
The case was Harris' first indictable conviction, the Prosecutor's Office said.
Harris admitted possessing a handgun in his backpack, along with drugs he intended to distribute, when he was arrested May 27, 2022, on Florida Avenue, the Prosecutor's Office said.
Harris’ co-defendant, Xavier Martin, was arrested as part of the same investigation and was sentenced to prison on a separate handgun charge earlier this year, the Prosecutor's Office said.
