ATLANTIC CITY — Police said they discovered large quantities of drugs and a handgun during a search last week.

City residents James Turner Jr., 51, and Breion Turner, 33, were arrested after police searched their residences Friday. The search came after a two-month-long probe into illegal drug activity, police said Monday in a news release.

Breion Turner was arrested in the 600 block of North Annapolis Avenue, and James Turner Jr. was arrested in the 4200 block of West End Avenue.

Between the two searches, police said they discovered a loaded handgun, ammunition, 653 heroin bags, 46 grams of ecstasy, 314 grams of cocaine, 59 grams of marijuana, 24 grams of methamphetamine, $2,751 in cash and paraphernalia associated with drug distribution.

Both Turners were charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession with intent to distribute, possession with intent to distribute within 500 feet of a public zone, possession with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school zone, possession of drug paraphernalia and money laundering.

Breion Turner additionally was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon while committing a drug offense, possession of hollow-point ammunition and certain persons not to possess weapons.

Both men were sent to the Atlantic County jail.