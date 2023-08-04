SEA ISLE CITY — A city man was arrested following an incident at the same bar where Philadelphia TV personality Bob Kelly was assaulted, police said Thursday.

Patrick Iannone, 21, was charged with aggravated assault stemming from an incident about 7:20 p.m. Sunday at the Oar House Pub. He was released on a summons pending court.

That same night, Fox 29 traffic reporter Bob Kelly, who was emceeing an event at the Oar House, was assaulted.

Sea Isle officials would not confirm whether Iannone assaulted Kelly.

Iannone poured beer on the victim while recording video of the incident, according to an affidavit of probable cause. The victim lost consciousness and sustained a laceration to an eye.

Detectives are still investigating, the city said in a news release.

Kelly returned to TV on Tuesday while filming in Margate to discuss the incident and thank people for their well wishes and concerns.

Kelly said his assault likely stemmed from a TikTok challenge, similar to a recent incident involving recording artist Cardi B, in which a liquid was splashed onto the rapper while she was performing.

"I hope this can bring some light to this craziness that is out there and put a stop to it," Kelly said.