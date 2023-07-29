LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A township woman and her dog were both shot to death before the shooter turned the gun on himself, police said Saturday.

At around 5:10 a.m. Saturday, township police responded to a residence on Whitemarsh Court after receiving a 911 call. The caller told police she believed someone was breaking into her apartment, police said.

Responding officers made forced entry into the apartment and found a 49-year-old woman with an apparent gunshot wound to the face, police said. They also found a dog that had died from apparent gunshot wounds.

Police then found a 52-year-old man with an apparent gunshot wound to his head. The man was still conscious when police arrived. He was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division where he died from his injuries.

Detectives from the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office's Major Crimes Unit and township police indicated in their preliminary investigation that the man shot the woman and the dog before turning the gun on himself. The investigation is ongoing.