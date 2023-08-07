ATLANTIC CITY — Officers arrested nine people over two days in a sweep for drug activity along South Tennessee Avenue, police said Monday.

The sweeps in the first block of the street were in response to complaints from residents and merchants regarding drug use and distribution in the area, police said in a news release.

Police seized 52 grams of cocaine, 145 bags of heroin, assorted drug paraphernalia and U.S. currency in making the arrests.

Massi Bundy, 24, of Atlantic City, was charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession with intent to distribute, possession with intent to distribute within 500 feet of a public zone, loitering to distribute drugs and conspiracy.

Deshawn Handy, 20, of Atlantic City, was charged with loitering to distribute drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and conspiracy.

Semaj Poteat, 22, of Lawrenceville, Georgia, was charged with possession of CDS (two counts), possession with intent to distribute (two counts), possession with intent to distribute within 500 feet of a public zone (two counts), loitering to distribute drugs and conspiracy.

Tariq Smith, 20, of Mays Landing, was charged with possession of CDS (two counts), possession with intent to distribute (two counts), possession with intent to distribute within 500 feet of a public zone (two counts), loitering to distribute drugs and conspiracy.

Cole Steffy, 44, of Atlantic City, was charged with possession of CDS and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Rose Yvette, 64, of Abington, Pennsylvania, was charged with possession of CDS.

A 17-year-old male from Atlantic City was charged with possession of CDS, possession with intent to distribute, possession with intent to distribute within 500 feet of a public zone, loitering to distribute drugs and conspiracy.

A 17-year-old male from Atlantic City was charged with possession of CDS (two counts), possession with intent to distribute, possession with intent to distribute within 500 feet of a public zone and hindering apprehension.

A 17-year-old male from Atlantic City was charged with possession of CDS, possession with intent to distribute and possession with intent to distribute within 500 feet of a public zone.

All of the arrested were released on summonses pending court.