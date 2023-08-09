A warrant is out for the arrest of an Atlantic City woman in the drug-induced death of a man last year, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said Wednesday.
Jacklyn Hessen, 26, was indicted last week on charges of strict liability for a drug-induced death and distribution of a controlled dangerous substance, the Prosecutor's Office said in a news release.
Investigators from the Prosecutor's Office and Egg Harbor Township police say that on Oct. 14, 2022, Hessen supplied a lethal combination of heroin, fentanyl and 4-ANPP to 38-year-old Daniel Trocki, who died as a result of ingesting the substances.
Anyone with information about Hessen's whereabouts can call the Prosecutor's Office at 609-909-7800 or visit acpo.tips to submit an anonymous tip. People also can call Atlantic County Crime Stoppers, which offers cash rewards, at 609-652-1234 or 800-658-8477 (TIPS).
Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184
Twitter: @ACPress_Russo
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.