BRIGANTINE — An Absecon teenager has been arrested in connection to car thefts earlier this summer, police said.
Police said on July 6 they were investigating the theft of two vehicles from the 700 block of Bayshore Avenue.
The 15-year-old was charged with burglary, auto theft and conspiracy, police said Friday in a news release.
Police are still investigating. Anyone with additional information can call police at 609-266-7414.
