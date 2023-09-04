ABSECON — A city man is accused of "terrorizing" local homeowners and businesses by dropping green dye into swimming pools using a drone, police said Monday.

Patrick Spina IV, 45, whom police identified as the owner of Comfort Solutions Heating and Cooling in the 300 block of the White Horse Pike, faces multiple counts of criminal mischief. He was released on a summons pending court.

Multiple homeowners reported to police that a substance, identified through an investigation as "Sea Dye," which is associated with sea rescue services, was dropped into their pool from a flying drone.

The first call came from a homeowner on Upland Avenue. Several other incidents were reported to police in the following weeks.

After investigating, the drone was spotted over the Quality Inn and Suites on the White Horse Pike on Friday. The drone's path was tracked back to Comfort Solutions on the pike, after which police arrested Spina.

The pools were damaged by the dye, police said Monday in a news release.

Absecon and Galloway Township police believe Spina polluted other pools with the material, urging the public to report other occurrences.

Anyone affected can call Absecon police Detective Neal Galletta at 609-641-0667, ext. 216, or Galloway police Detective Sgt. First Class Jason Kiamos at 609-652-3705, ext. 331.