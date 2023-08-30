An Absecon man convicted of a violent home invasion in Buena was sentenced Tuesday to 60 years in prison, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said.

Michael Hayes, 46, nearly killed a 32-year-old man during the burglary in September 2020.

Hayes was convicted in June on charges of robbery, unlawful possession of a handgun by a person with a prior No Early Release Act conviction, conspiracy to commit robbery, burglary, conspiracy to commit burglary, conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a handgun, possession of a firearm for an unlawful purpose, certain persons not to possess firearms, conspiracy to commit aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, criminal restraint, terroristic threats, theft, conpsiracy to commit theft and aggravated assault by pointing a firearm at another.

The court determined Hayes should be sentenced as a persistent offender to an extended term, the Prosecutor's Office said Wednesday in a news release.

Hayes and an unknown accomplice planned to rob their victim and his home. Both masked burglars waited outside the home and confronted the victim when he left for work about 6:30 a.m. Sept. 15, 2020.

Hayes and his accomplice duct taped their victim, forcing him into his bedroom and holding him at gunpoint, when he was robbed of a necklace and about $1,000 in cash.

Both burglars threatened to shoot the victim in the head.

During the robbery, the victim, after breaking free from his restraints, was shot by the unknown burglar at Hayes' command. The bullet grazed the victim's head, and he managed to escape and call police, who arrived to find Hayes and his accomplice had left the scene.

Detectives identified Hayes as one of their two suspects after his fingerprints were found on the duct tape left at the home.

Authorities searched both of Hayes' addresses in Absecon and Atlantic City on Dec. 16, 2020, recovering evidence that led to his charges.

Hayes was indicted nearly a year after the armed robbery. He also was indicted in May 2021 for allegedly managing a drug production operation at the Showboat Atlantic City. That case is still pending, a Prosecutor's Office spokesperson said in an email Wednesday.

Detectives are still investigating the second suspect's identity, the spokesperson said.