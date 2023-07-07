ATLANTIC CITY — A surveillance operation led to the arrest of five people and the recovery of drugs and two handguns, police said Friday.

Police were in the 2500 and 2600 blocks of Pacific Avenue about noon Thursday in reference to complaints of drug activity.

In two separate incidents, police arrested city residents Kareem Wiley, 21; Alyssa Bishop, 28; Nasi Donaldson, 24; Daniel Smith, 24; and John Bonds, 55. Bishop was released on a summons pending court, and the other four were taken to the Atlantic County jail.

At 12:45 p.m., Detectives Eric Evans, Alberto Valles and Christopher Dodson saw Wiley and Bishop engage in a drug transaction, police said in a news release. Wiley was found in possession of 28 grams of cocaine and 135 bags of heroin. Bishop was found in possession of several oxycodone pills and had several warrants out for her arrest.

Wiley was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance, two counts of possession with intent to distribute, two counts of possession with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school zone, loitering to distribute drugs and hindering apprehension. Bishop was charged with possession of CDS and hindering apprehension.

At 1:23 p.m., Detectives Nicholas Berardis and Christopher Smith watched another drug transaction take place, police said. Bonds purchased cocaine from Smith as Donaldson acted as a lookout. All three were arrested and found in possession of cocaine.

The vehicle Donaldson was operating was searched by Officer Adrian Nunez-Santos and his K-9 partner, Narco, who is trained to detect drugs. Detectives recovered two handguns, including one reported stolen from Georgia, and more than 24 grams of cocaine.

Donaldson and Smith were charged with possession of CDS, possession with intent to distribute, conspiracy, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon while committing a drug offense, certain person not to possess a weapon, receiving stolen property and possession of a high-capacity magazine. Bonds was charged with possession of CDS.