GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Three teenagers stole a car early Thursday morning and led police on a chase into Absecon before crashing the vehicle into the marsh off the White Horse Pike, police said.

At 3:57 a.m. Thursday, Sgt. Kevin Costa saw a 2013 Honda Accord at Sterling Court and Second Avenue make an abrupt turn and leave the area at a high rate of speed. Costa investigated and found the vehicle had been reported stolen earlier in the morning, police said in a news release.

Costa attempted to catch up to the vehicle and saw it turn east onto the White Horse Pike. The sergeant activated his lights and sirens near Damson Avenue and attempted to stop the vehicle, police said.

The Accord continued speeding east on the pike. Costa pursued the vehicle out of Galloway and into Absecon. The driver lost control of the vehicle just east of the Home Depot, leaving the road and coming to rest in a marshy area on the north side of the highway, police said.

Costa ran to the vehicle to render aid and discovered it was occupied by three teen boys — a 16-year-old from Hammonton, a 16-year-old from Atlantic City and a 15-year-old from Pleasantville — and was beginning to catch fire. Two of the occupants were able to exit the vehicle under their own power. The driver, who was unconscious, was pulled from the vehicle by Costa, police said.

All three juveniles were taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus. The two passengers were treated and released to parents or guardians. The 16-year-old driver was admitted and treated for shock and a head injury, police said.

Further investigation revealed a firearm had been concealed in the vehicle. Criminal and motor vehicle charges are pending, police said.

Absecon police, the Absecon Fire Department, Absecon Ambulance Squad, AtlantiCare Paramedics and the state Department of Transportation assisted with the accident scene and investigation.