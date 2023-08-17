ATLANTIC CITY — Two men were charged Tuesday after a car stop yielded guns and drugs, police said.

Driver Joseph Lawrence, 28, of Philadelphia, and passenger Tyheem Williams, 20, of Millville, were arrested after an officer saw an open backpack containing a visible gun, police said Thursday in a news release.

The backpack was found to also contain marijuana and paraphernalia used in the distribution of narcotics, police said. Williams also was found in possession of a handgun during a search following his arrest. Lawrence had prescription pills in his possession.

Both men also were found to have outstanding warrants for their arrest.

Lawrence was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon without a serial number, transporting a firearm without a license, possession of a large-capacity magazine, possession of hollow-point ammunition, possession of a weapon while committing a drug offense, certain person not to possess a weapon, three counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession with intent to distribute, possession with intent to distribute within 500 feet of a public zone and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Williams was charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon without a serial number, possession of a large-capacity magazine, possession of hollow-point ammunition, possession of a weapon while committing a drug offense, certain person not to possess a weapon, three counts of possession of CDS, possession with intent to distribute, possession with intent to distribute within 500 feet of a public zone and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Both men were sent to the Atlantic County jail.